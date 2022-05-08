Mcap of top-10 valued firms tumble over Rs 2.85 lakh cr

Mcap of top-10 valued firms tumble over Rs 2.85 lakh crore; RIL biggest drag

On a weekly basis, the Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89%, while the Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2022, 14:02 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 14:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 2,85,251.65 crore from their market valuations last week, mirroring an overall weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries emerging as the worst-hit.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89 per cent, while the Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 1,14,767.5 crore to reach Rs 17,73,196.68 crore, falling the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked Rs 42,847.49 crore to Rs 12,56,152.34 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dived Rs 36,984.46 crore to Rs 7,31,068.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever got eroded by Rs 20,558.92 crore to Rs 5,05,068.14 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap slumped Rs 16,625.96 crore to Rs 5,00,136.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 16,091.64 crore to Rs 3,90,153.62 crore.

HDFC's valuation went lower by Rs 13,924.03 crore to Rs 3,90,045.06 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by Rs 10,843.4 crore to Rs 4,32,263.56 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged Rs 10,285.69 crore to Rs 6,49,302.28 crore and that of Adani Green Energy dipped Rs 2,322.56 crore to Rs 4,49,255.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Markets
shares
Stocks
Indian markets
NSE
BSE

What's Brewing

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

My teen had depression. This is our story

My teen had depression. This is our story

Celebration of intricacy

Celebration of intricacy

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

 