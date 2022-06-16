McDonald's agrees to pay $1.29 billion to settle French tax dispute

McDonald's has agreed to pay around 1.245 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in fines and back taxes to settle a tax dispute in France, a judge said on Thursday.
The case centered on allegations, which first surfaced in 2014, that the giant US burger chain diverted profits made in France to Luxembourg to pay lower taxes.
French media reported then that the authorities were scrutinising royalties sent to a Luxembourg subsidiary. McDonald's - whose French headquarters were raided by police as part of the probe - at the time denied any wrongdoing.
The settlement allows the company to avoid a trial.
