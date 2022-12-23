Bloomberg looking to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post

Media mogul Michael Bloomberg looking to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post: Report

The proposal has met opposition from shareholders

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 23 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 21:21 ist
Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul. Credit: Reuters Photo

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the owner of Bloomberg News, is interested in acquiring either Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones or the Washington Post, Axios reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Axios, citing the source, said Bloomberg would be interested in a potential acquisition of either companies, but Dow Jones would be a stronger target.

Dow Jones, owned by News Corp, publishes the Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch.

Also Read: Ex-WSJ reporter claims law firm sabotaged his career using Indian hackers

In October, Rupert Murdoch had started a process that could reunite his media empire, News Corp and Fox Corp, saying they would consider combining at his behest, nearly a decade after the companies split.

The proposal has met opposition from shareholders, saying a combination on its own would fail to realize the full value of News Corp.

Also Read: Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of his fortune to charity

Bloomberg wants to expand his media empire and sees Dow Jones as his ideal fit, but he would buy the Post if Jeff Bezos were interested in selling, Axios reported.

Bloomberg, the Washington Post and Dow Jones did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bloomberg
Business News
Wall Street Journal
jeff bezos

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

 