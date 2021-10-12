Alan Horn to retire as Disney Studios head

Media veteran Alan Horn to retire as Disney Studios head

Before joining Disney, Horn was credited with the success of the 'Harry Potter' and 'Batman' franchises, 'Seinfeld' and 'The Shawshank Redemption'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 12 2021, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 20:39 ist
Chairman of Walt Disney Studios Alan F. Horn. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Walt Disney Co's Alan Horn, who turned the company's studio business into a media powerhouse and oversaw blockbusters such as Avengers:Endgame and Black Panther, is retiring at the end of the year after nearly a decade.

A former US Air Force captain, Horn joined Disney in 2012 and led the integration of Marvel Studios, home to some of the biggest box-office successes worldwide. Horn also oversaw Star Wars: The Force Awakens - the highest-grossing domestic release in history.

Horn's departure is the latest in a series of management changes at Disney as the company shifts its strategy from big screen to streaming. In 2020, Bob Chapek took over as CEO, replacing Bob Iger who took on the role of executive chairman.

Also Read | Disney files lawsuits to keep complete rights to Marvel characters

Disney named Horn chairman of Disney Studios in 2012 but he started splitting duties along with longtime executive Alan Bergman in the last two years. Horn led the unit as its chief creative officer most recently.

Before joining Disney, Horn was credited with the success of the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, Seinfeld and The Shawshank Redemption.

Other Disney executives who have announced plans to leave by the end of this year include Alan Braverman, Disney's general counsel, Zenia Mucha, the company's head of communications and Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Disney
Entertainment News
Business News

What's Brewing

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 