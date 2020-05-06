Mercedes-Benz India, TVS begin production

With the lockdown restrictions being eased a little, auto manufacturers have begun production while sticking to government guidelines to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, on Wednesday, announced that they have started graded production at the Chakan plant.

“Production has commenced in a graded manner following the directives from the Government of Maharashtra to reopen and resume operations. The company will plan a gradual ramp-up in the coming weeks depending completely on the evolving current situation, which is being monitored closely by the Leadership Team,” a press release from the company said.

“The safety, health and wellbeing of employees, customers and suppliers continue to be of utmost importance to Mercedes-Benz India and the company has taken all necessary precautions while restarting operations. The production has begun with only the essential staff at the production facility, adhering to all the required social distancing protocols and mandated safety and sanitisation measures implemented. Those employees whose work deliverables do not require them to be present at work, will, however, continue to work from home,” it added.

The German carmaker also said that select dealers across different regions have also started operations as per government guidelines and necessary permissions from local authorities.

Hosur-based TVS Motor Company also announced that they have commenced operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh.

“The safety of employees and community is of paramount importance to TVS Motor Company. A comprehensive preparedness manual has been designed for employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of the virus,” a company statement said.

“At all its manufacturing facilities, the company has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene. Work from home option also continues for certain category of people, in adherence to respective state government guidelines,” it added.

Royal Enfield has also resumed production. “Subsequent to the new directives issued by the Government on May 1, 2020, with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, Royal Enfield has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities starting May 6,” the company said.

“Our manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, India will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift. Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation. There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitisation.

“Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will be started in a phased manner.

“All other office locations including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre will continue to remain closed, and employees will work from home as of now,” it added.

Royal Enfield also said that around 120 dealerships have started partial operations.

Meanwhile, Isuzu Motors India, on Wednesday, announced that they have received approval from the authorities of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, to recommence production at their plant in SriCity.

“The company has begun preparations to restart activities at the plant and aims to start supply of vehicles at the earliest. It will co-ordinate with all component manufacturers to serve both the domestic and export customers,” the company said in a statement.