Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor

Mercedes-Benz to sell Russian assets to local investor

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  Oct 26 2022, 13:39 ist
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to sell its Russian assets to a local investor, the Russian ministry of industry and trade said Wednesday, becoming the latest automaker to exit since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

"Mercedes-Benz intends to sell its shares in Russian subsidiaries to a local investor," Avtodom, the ministry said in a Telegram statement.

Mercedes-Benz
Business News

