Mercedes-Benz unveils concept EV with 1000-km range in India

Mercedes-Benz unveils concept EV with 1000-km range

The research prototype, which was developed in less than two years, was unveiled at the third edition of the company's SAFE ROADS India Summit

Shakshi Jain
Shakshi Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 13 2022, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 03:04 ist
Manu Saale, Paul Dick and Jochen Feese with Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX (left to right). Credit: Special Arrangement

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled its Vision EQXX concept electric vehicle (EV), which will be capable of delivering a 1,000-kilometre-plus range in real-world conditions with a single charge. 

The top features of the car, which the company claimed as the world’s "most efficient electric vehicle", included aerodynamics, use of lightweight materials and battery technology, said Mercedes-Benz AG Vehicle Safety Head Dr Paul Dick.

The research prototype, which was developed in less than two years, was unveiled at the third edition of the company's SAFE ROADS India Summit.

“It was an extremely challenging programme and the time planning was less than two years,” said Jochen Feese, Head - Accident Research, Mercedes-Benz AG.

The German automaker also shed light on its vision of accident-free driving by 2050, at the event.

"We launched ‘Safe Roads’ to create awareness about the significance of road safety, share best practices with future road users, with an aim to reduce India’s alarmingly high road accident fatality rate,” said Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI).

Business News
Mercedes-Benz
Electric Vehicles
EVs

