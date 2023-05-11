Mercedes: Two dead in factory shooting

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  May 11 2023, 13:59 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 15:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people died in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-western Germany on Thursday, the company said.

Police had previously said that one person died and another was seriously injured.

 

 

Shooting
Germany
World news

