Mercedes: Two dead in factory shooting

Two people died in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-western Germany on Thursday, the company said.
Also Read | Armorer bought live rounds before 'Rust' shooting, prop supplier told police
Police had previously said that one person died and another was seriously injured.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row
Violence scars Manipur’s young generation
Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts
George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors
Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin
Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled
Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral