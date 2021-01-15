Messaging app Signal facing technical difficulties

Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 15 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 22:41 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Messaging app Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.

Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram. 

Signal Messenger

