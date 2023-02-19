Meta launches subscription service at $11.99 a month

Meta launches subscription service priced at $11.99 a month

Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week

  • Feb 19 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 22:37 ist
The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also includes extra protection against impersonation. Credit: Reuters Photo

Meta Platforms on Sunday announced a subscription service, called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge.

The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also includes extra protection against impersonation and will be priced starting $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS system.

Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week.

