Meta preparing for fresh round of job cuts: Report

Last year, the social media giant said it will let go of 13 per cent of its workforce

  • Feb 22 2023, 22:20 ist
Meta logo. Credit: AFP Photo

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc is planning a fresh round of job cuts in a reorganization and downsizing effort that could affect thousands of workers, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Read | Meta ups Zuckerberg's security allowance after layoffs

Last year, the social media giant said it will let go of 13 per cent of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, as it grappled with soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

Meta plans to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports, flattening the layers of management between top boss Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns, the Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. 

