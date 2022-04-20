Meta spent the most for Zuckerberg's security than other tech companies on their CEOs

Even as we all wonder how much the world's biggest tech CEOs pocket as earnings, the companies spend a fat chunk on keeping their top brass safe.

Meta spent $15,195,103 on Mark Zuckerberg's personal security last year, up 45 per cent from how much it spent in 2019. Apart from that, it provides Zuckerberg an additional $10 million for his family's security.

Meanwhile, the company spent $8,981,973 in 2021 for the security of its Chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg

Zuckerberg's security costs are perhaps the highest among tech CEOs (barring Elon Musk's whose security costs have not been revealed).

Google footed a bill of approximately $4.3 million to protect its CEO Sundar Pichai.

Amazon spent nearly $1.6 million for Jeff Bezos' security, according to a Bloomberg report citing company filings.

$63.8K was epent on the security of Parag Agrawal who was appointed as Twitter CEO only by the end of 2021.