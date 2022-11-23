Meta denies report of Zuckeberg stepping down as CEO

Meta spokesperson denies report of CEO Zuckerberg stepping down next year

A news report earlier in the day had said Zuckerberg was set to resign in 2023

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 23 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 14:56 ist
File photo of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc spokesperson Andy Stone said in a tweet on Tuesday that a report on Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg stepping down next year was false.

News website The Leak earlier in the day reported that Zuckerberg was set to resign in 2023, citing an unnamed insider source. The report briefly sent the company's shares up 1 per cent. 

