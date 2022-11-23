Meta spokesperson denies report of CEO Zuckerberg stepping down next year

Meta Platforms Inc spokesperson Andy Stone said in a tweet on Tuesday that a report on Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg stepping down next year was false.

This is false. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) November 22, 2022

News website The Leak earlier in the day reported that Zuckerberg was set to resign in 2023, citing an unnamed insider source. The report briefly sent the company's shares up 1 per cent.