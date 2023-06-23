Meta to end access to news on Facebook, Insta in Canada

Meta to end access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using 'bullying tactics' as they campaign against the legislation.

Reuters
Reuters, Ottawa,
  • Jun 23 2023, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 08:15 ist
Meta logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday it would end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada after parliament approved legislation designed to compel internet giants to pay publishers for news.

The legislation, known as the "Online News Act," was approved by the Senate upper chamber earlier on Thursday and is expected to be formally adopted shortly.

Also Read | WhatsApp to bring support for Meta Quest VR headsets

"Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect," the company said in a statement.

The legislation outlines rules to force platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet's Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, a move similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia in 2021.

US technology companies have said the proposals are unsustainable for their businesses.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using "bullying tactics" as they campaign against the legislation.

Google says the law is more stringent than those enacted in Australia and Europe, and has proposed amendments "to align with international norms" to address the company's concerns.

