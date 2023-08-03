Metals, realty lead fall in Indian shares tracking global slide

Indian shares fell on Thursday, tracking Asian peers on caution after Fitch's downgrade of the United States' credit rating, while analysts expect further consolidation in the markets.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.16 per cent to 19,496.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.19 per cent to 65,658.78 at 10:20 am IST.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with metals and realty falling over 1 per cent each.

Vedanta lost as much as 9.02 per cent, hitting a nearly-one-year low on reports of top shareholder Twin Star Holdings selling a 4.3 per cent stake in the company.

The weakness spilled over to the broader markets as well for the second session in a row. Both domestically focused midcaps and smallcaps logged marginal losses.

Asian equities fell on Thursday after Fitch downgraded the United States's credit rating to AA+ from AAA-, citing fiscal deterioration.

"Indian equities will (see) an effect for a day or so (from the Fitch downgrade), but the Nifty 50 will again go back to breach that 20,000 mark," said Sanjiv Bhasin, director of IIFL Securities. "Whether we will sustain it or not is difficult to guess."

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, upgraded its view on Indian markets to "overweight" from "equal weight", citing supportive foreign inflows, macro stability and a positive earnings outlook.

Pharma jumped as much as 1.96 per cent to a record high backed by companies such as Mankind Pharma, up 9.21 per cent after posting a 66 per cent profit jump, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, up 3 per cent ahead of its results.

Titan Company fell 2.19 per cent and was the top Nifty 50 loser on concerns over margins and high valuations after the jewellery maker reported a slide in June-quarter profit.