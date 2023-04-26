MG Motor's Comet EV prices start at Rs 7.98 lakh

MG Motor drives in Comet EV at starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh

Comet is the company's second electric vehicle model after ZS EV

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 15:49 ist
MG Motor logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

MG Motor India on Wednesday launched its latest model Comet at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

Comet is the company's second electric vehicle model after ZS EV.

"The Comet EV is more than just a car; it represents our determination to change the way we commute in our cities," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki upgrades its entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms

Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the one million EV sales mark globally, he added.

"At MG, we understand that the future of mobility is electric and connected. With the Comet EV, we aim to empower our customers to make a smart choice without compromising on style or convenience," Chaba said.

MG Motor, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, has invested around Rs 700 crore in the development of Comet, which would be rolled out from its Halol-based plant in Gujarat.

Comet comes with a driving range of around 230 km on a single charge. It comes with a 17.3 KWH lithium-ion battery and can be fully charged in around 7 hours.

The two-door hatch comes with an automatic transmission, two front airbags and a reverse parking camera, among various other features.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

MG Motor
Business News
EV

Related videos

What's Brewing

China to build satellite system for space exploration

China to build satellite system for space exploration

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

 