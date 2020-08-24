MG Motor forays into pre-owned car business in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2020, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 14:32 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: DH File Photo

MG Motor India on Monday said it has entered pre-owned car business in the country.

The company has introduced certified pre-owned car vertical, 'MG Reassure' which aims to provide quick and the best residual value for MG cars to customers across its dealerships, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The pre-owned vehicles will be assessed through over 160 quality checks to ensure the leading inspection standards and conduct all necessary repairs before their resale, it added.

MG car owners can also sell their vehicles without any obligation to exchange them for a new company model, the automaker said.

“Through MG Reassure program, we want to create a platform extending transparency, speed, peace of mind, and assurance of the best resale value of MG cars to our customers across India," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

The initiative will enhance customer retention and empower patrons to stay within the MG family while enjoying flexible ownership, he added.

The company currently sells models like Hector, Hector Plus and ZS electric vehicle in the country. It also plans to launch Gloster SUV in the festive season.

