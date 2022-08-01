MG Motor India posts 5% decline in retail sales in July

MG Motor India posts 5% decline in retail sales in July

The company had registered retail sales of 4,225 units in the same month last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 12:26 ist

MG Motor India on Monday reported a 5 per cent decline in retail sales at 4,013 units in July as production impacted by supply chain constraints.

The company had registered retail sales of 4,225 units in the same month last year.

In a statement, MG Motor India said it continues to work towards augmenting supplies and meeting customer demand persistently although production continues to be affected by the challenges of supply-chain constraints.

It is gearing up to launch the new version of its SUV Hector by the end of 2022 but the existing model will also continue to be sold, the company added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

MG Motor India
Business News

What's Brewing

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

 