MG Motor India retail sales up 14% in June

MG Motor India retail sales up 14% at 5,125 units in June

The company had posted retail sales of 4,504 units in June 2022, MG Motor India said in a statement.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2023, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 11:59 ist
An MG Motor logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

MG Motor India on Saturday reported 14 per cent increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

Also Read | MG Motor India plans to dilute majority stakes to local partners

"Supplies were disrupted in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy though customer demand should now gain momentum following the monsoon as India gears up for a long festive season," it said.

In the second quarter (April-June) of 2023, the company said its sales were at 14,682 units as against 10,519 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 40 per cent.

Business News
MG Motor
MG Motor India

