MG Motor India retail sales up 14% at 5,125 units in June

MG Motor India on Saturday reported 14 per cent increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June 2023 as compared to the same month last year.
The company had posted retail sales of 4,504 units in June 2022, MG Motor India said in a statement.
"Supplies were disrupted in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy though customer demand should now gain momentum following the monsoon as India gears up for a long festive season," it said.
In the second quarter (April-June) of 2023, the company said its sales were at 14,682 units as against 10,519 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 40 per cent.
