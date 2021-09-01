MG Motor reports 51% rise in retail sales for August

MG Motor reports 51% rise in retail sales at 4,315 units for August

The carmaker noted that it recorded the highest-ever bookings of ZS EV last month at over 700 units

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2021, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 12:09 ist
The automaker expects manufacturing in September to be severely impacted, which will be lower than August. Credit: www.mgmotor.co.in

 MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 51 per cent increase in retail sales to 4,315 units for August.

The company had sold 2,851 units in August 2020.

The carmaker noted that it recorded the highest-ever bookings of ZS EV last month at over 700 units.

"The higher momentum has continued for all our three models. We are witnessing busy dealerships, eagerly seeking more inventory. However, the severe shortage of chips is expected to continue till the end of the year, leading to production constraints," MG Motor India Director-Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

The automaker expects manufacturing in September to be severely impacted, which will be lower than August, he added.

"We are trying our best to mobilise global resources to enhance the pace of production to meet customer demand during the festival season," Sidana noted.

