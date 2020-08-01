MG Motor retail sales increase by 40% in July

MG Motor retail sales increase by 40% in July

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 13:32 ist

MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 40 per cent to 2,105 units in July compared to 1,508 units in the same month of last year. "The overall market environment continues to be challenging with uncertainties due to variable lockdowns in various phases.

The component supplies continue to remain impacted especially from the Chennai region," MG Motor India Director-Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement. However, despite these challenges, the production has remained at similar levels in July as compared to June 2020 and the company expects the situation to improve during the festival season, he added. The company said it is witnessing encouraging traction for top trims of Hector Plus that was launched last month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MG Motor India
Stock market

What's Brewing

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

US astronauts pack up for splashdown in Dragon capsule

US astronauts pack up for splashdown in Dragon capsule

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Lobbying intensifies among Biden's VP candidates

Lobbying intensifies among Biden's VP candidates

 