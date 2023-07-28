Micron ready to set up India's first semiconductor facility in Gujarat

Micron to set up semiconductor facility in Gujarat

The upcoming facility will add to Micron's existing team in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

PTI
PTI, Gandhinagar,
  • Jul 28 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 15:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

US-based semiconductor company Micron Technology on Friday said it is all geared up for setting up India's first chip facility in Gujarat, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs in coming years.

"We estimate that our project here in Gujarat will create nearly 5,000 direct jobs plus an additional 15,000 jobs in the community over the coming years," said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology.

Speaking at the SemiconIndia 2023 event in Gandhinagar, Mehrotra said the investment is expected to catalyse other investments, enhance manufacturing and job creation in the semiconductor space.

The upcoming facility will add to Micron's existing team in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, he said, adding, "together, we are building the future of technology manufacturing for the world."

