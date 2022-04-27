Microsoft beats revenue estimates on cloud strength

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 27 2022, 04:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 04:11 ist
Net income rose to $16.73 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the quarter ended March 31. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, galvanized by strong demand for the software giant's cloud-based services from the pandemic-triggered shift to hybrid work models.

Individuals and organizations turned to Microsoft's diverse products, such as Outlook and Teams workplace messaging app, to communicate during the switch to working and learning from home, making the company a pandemic winner.

Now as economies reopen, businesses are increasingly shifting to a hybrid model of allowing staff to alternatively work from office and home. This is resulting in a continued strength for Microsoft's cloud services, including its flagship cloud offering Azure.

The company reported revenue of $49.36 billion in the third quarter, compared with $41.7 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $49.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income rose to $16.73 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $15.46 billion, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

