Microsoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

Microsoft Inc said on Wednesday it does not expect to meet the third-quarter revenue forecast for its 'more personal computing' business, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's shares were down nearly 1% in after-market trading.

Microsoft said its supply chain was returning to normal operations at a slower-than-expected pace. (https://prn.to/2VlmHTI)

The company had previously expected the unit, which houses Windows, to post third-quarter revenue between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.