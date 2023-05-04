Microsoft opens AI-powered Bing to public, upgrades features

Microsoft opens AI-powered Bing to public

Microsoft Corp is making its new AI-powered Bing available to everyone and is transitioning the service from text-only search and chat to a more visual experience with image- and video-centric answers, the company said on Thursday.

The tech giant is upgrading Bing Chat with more smart features, allowing users to not only upload images and search the web for related content but also return to previous chats and access and share their chat history, Microsoft said in a blog post.

The company has eliminated its waiting list for users to try the new Bing Chat feature and has added a plug-in support so developers and third parties can build on top of Bing to help people take actions on their queries and complete tasks.

