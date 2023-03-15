Microsoft secures Japanese license for 'Call of Duty'

Microsoft secures Japanese license for 'Call of Duty'

The company agreed a similar deal with cloud gaming provider Boosteroid a day earlier

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Mar 15 2023, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 20:42 ist
Call of Duty is a game by Activision Blizzard. Credit: Twitter/@CallofDuty

Microsoft signed a 10-year licensing deal to bring Activision's Call of Duty franchise to Japanese cloud gaming provider Ubitus on Wednesday, the latest move by the company to address regulatory worries about its bid for the games maker.

While Xbox maker Microsoft is likely to secure EU antitrust approval for acquiring Activision with such licensing deals and other behavioural remedies, it is facing headwinds in the United States and Britain.

Read | 'Call of duty' maker Activision fires staff over 'strong language'

"Microsoft and Ubitus, a leading cloud gaming provider, have signed a 10-year partnership to stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes," the chief executive of Microsoft's gaming division, Phil Spencer, said in a tweet.

The company agreed a similar deal with cloud gaming provider Boosteroid a day earlier, on top of agreements with Nvidia , Nintendo and US distributor Valve Corp, owner of the world's largest video game distribution platform, Steam.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Microsoft
Japan
Activision

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

In Pics: Fun facts to know about superstar Alia Bhatt

In Pics: Fun facts to know about superstar Alia Bhatt

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

 