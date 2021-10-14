Microsoft shuts down LinkedIn in China

Microsoft shuts down LinkedIn in China

LinkedIn will replace its localised platform in China with a new app called InJobs

AP
AP, Redmong,
  • Oct 14 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 22:54 ist

Microsoft is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year after censorship rules were tightened by Beijing.

The company said in a blog post-Thursday it has faced “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”

LinkedIn will replace its localised platform in China with a new app called InJobs that has some of LinkedIn's career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.”

Also Read | LinkedIn China suspends new sign-ups to 'respect law'

China's internet watchdog in May said that it had found LinkedIn as well as Microsoft's Bing search engine and about 100 other apps were engaged in the improper collection and use of data and ordered them to fix the problem.

In 2014, LinkedIn launched a site in simplified Chinese, the written characters used on the mainland, to expand its reach in the country. It said at the time that expanding in China raises “difficult questions” because it will be required to censor content, but that it would be clear about how it conducts business in China and undertake “extensive measures” to protect members' rights and data.

Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

LinkedIn
Business News
China
Microsoft

What's Brewing

'Covid symptoms in 50% survivors even after recovery'

'Covid symptoms in 50% survivors even after recovery'

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to Covid: WHO

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to Covid: WHO

Salaga review: Dhananjaya roars in this crime drama

Salaga review: Dhananjaya roars in this crime drama

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

 