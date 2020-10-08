Microsoft to resolve 365 services accessibility issues

Microsoft takes action to resolve Office 365 services accessibility issues

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 08 2020, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 10:11 ist
Microsoft tweeted that users may see impact to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Outlook.com. Credit: AFP

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday a change it had made recently could have caused accessibility issues with multiple 365 services, including Teams and Outlook, and that the US software maker has reverted it.

"We've reverted the change and services are recovering", the company said in a tweet. 

Earlier in the day, Microsoft tweeted that users may see impact to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Outlook.com.

Last week, the company rolled back an update, which had likely caused a major outage to its 365 services.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Wednesday showed more than 19,000 users were facing issues with Office 365 and over 18,000 incidents were reported involving Outlook.

Microsoft 365
Microsoft

