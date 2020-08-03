Microsoft to continue talks to buy TikTok

Microsoft to continue talks to buy TikTok from ByteDance

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 03 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 07:57 ist
Credit: AFP

Microsoft Corp said on Sunday that it would continue discussions to acquire popular short-video app TikTok from Chinese internet giant ByteDance and that it was aiming to conclude the negotiations by Sept. 15.

The company made the statement following a conversation between is CEO Satya Nadella and U.S. President Donald Trump. It said it would ensure that all private data of TikTok's American users is transferred to and remains in the United States.

"Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President's concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury," Microsoft said in a statement.

The company added that there was no certainty a deal would be reached.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Microsoft
TikTok
ByteDance
United States

What's Brewing

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Six months of loan moratorium is enough: Viral Acharya

Six months of loan moratorium is enough: Viral Acharya

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

K'taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

K'taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

 