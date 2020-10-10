Microsoft employees can WFH for half of weekly hours

Microsoft to let most employees work remotely for up to half their weekly working hours

Reuters
Reuters, Reuters,
  • Oct 10 2020, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 08:55 ist
The Redmond, Washington-based company had about 163,000 full-time employees as of June. Credit: AFP Photo

Microsoft Corp said on Friday it would allow most of its employees to clock in up to half their weekly working hours remotely, providing greater flexibility even after offices start reopening.

The software-maker said in a blog post that while returning to office is optional for most employees for now, Microsoft was not committing to having every employee work remotely.

The Redmond, Washington-based company had about 163,000 full-time employees as of June.

Also read: Delight for some, dismay for others as work from home here to stay for many companies

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

Earlier in May, Twitter Inc became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely.

Facebook Inc had said it would allow its employees to work from home till July next year, while Google had extended the remote working period for employees who do not need to be in the office till June.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Work from home
Microsoft
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Police call Republic TV's CFO for questioning

DH Toon | Police call Republic TV's CFO for questioning

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Study highlights how climate change impact households

 