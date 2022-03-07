Microsoft unveils largest data center region in India

Tech giant Microsoft has announced the setting up of its “largest data centre region in India” in Hyderabad.

Microsoft will invest nearly Rs 15,000 crores over a period of 15 years into the new centre region spread across three sites – Chandanvelly, Ellikatta and Kottur near the city.

The announcement was made jointly by the government of Telangana and Microsoft on Monday, in the presence of Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Microsoft said the announcement reaffirms its “commitment to strengthening India’s economic resurgence and evolution as an important innovation hub.”

The new data centre in Hyderabad will deliver advanced data security and cloud solutions that will help enterprises, start-ups, developers, education, and government institutions. The Hyderabad datacenter region is another addition to the existing network of three regions in India across Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, which have been operational for over five years.

“This collectively forms the most extensive network of data centres in the country with near and far DR provision and coverage of seismic zones.”

The Hyderabad datacenter region will also support local business growth and create new jobs across IT operations, facilities management, data and/or network security, network engineering, process management, and project management. Through the datacenter region Microsoft will enable opportunities for local businesses to innovate with Microsoft Cloud services in Hyderabad and across Telangana, a press statement said.

“A Microsoft datacenter region provides a competitive advantage to our digital economy and is a long-term investment in our country’s potential. The cloud is transforming every industry and sector. The investment in skilling will empower India’s workforce today and into the future,” Chandrasekhar said.

Telangana's IT-Industries minister KT Rama Rao said, “Microsoft commitment will also be one of the largest FDIs the state has attracted. Microsoft and Telangana go a long way back with Hyderabad hosting one of the largest Microsoft offices in the world.”

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India said, “Cloud services are poised to play a critical role in reimagining the future of business and governance and enabling overall inclusion in the country. The new data centre will augment Microsoft’s cloud capabilities and capacity to support those working across the country. It will also support new entrepreneurial opportunities while meeting critical security and compliance needs.”

