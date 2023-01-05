Microsoft's Satya Nadella hails India's 'astonishing' Aadhaar, UPI payment tech

Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella hailed India's use of technology as a percentage of its GDP, along with its Aadhaar and Unified Payments Interface platforms as "astonishing," and said that AI will be the "next big wave."

Speaking to The Economic Times, Nadella said that OpenAI's ChatGPT platform will be integrated into several of Microsoft's products, including the Bing search engine. Microsoft is one of the backers of the OpenAI platform, alongside Infosys.

"My sense of optimism for India comes in multiple ways. What's happening with India and digital public goods is nothing other than astonishing. I mean, nowhere else do I see such rigorous effort being put. I met with the people behind Bhashini. They showed me how they are converting speech to text and text to speech. In fact, they have used ChatGPT on the government documents and showed me some unbelievable capability," Nadella told the publication.

"Small businesses are using technology to grow, like Senco Gold in Kolkata, or large banks like the State Bank of India. The Tatas, the Jios and Adanis and everyone else are all creating technology. And let's not forget the startups. Whether it is InMobi or LambdaTest or Udaan, they are all demonstrating intense usage that I have not seen before. As a percentage of GDP growth in India, technology usage is very high. Already on GitHub, the number two country is India. On LinkedIn, the rate of essential skill profiling in India is twice the global rate. So, that shows the other aspirational side," he added.

Nadella said that the next big wave is going to be Artificial Intelligence, adding that he was very excited about AR-VR and the Metaverse.

"Ultimately, I want to translate into something like computational chemistry, which we need desperately for our energy transition. But the foundation, if I look at all those three, they build on the cloud. If I look at what's happening in AI today, these large foundational models that we are talking about and are very excited about, were only possible because of the cloud and what we did in terms of very differentiated work in Azure to be able to model and train these large models. Today's technology, sometimes used well and in innovative ways, helps birth the technology of the future," he told the publication.

Nadella said that what is important is that technology is in use across the board - from small businesses to the public sector, large MNCs and unicorns. "Technology is coming and let us apply it not just in five unicorns but apply it in a public sector 'Navaratna'. Let's apply it in a government, in a small business. That, to me, is what I think India should be doing and is doing."