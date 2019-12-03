Millions face issues as HDFC NetBanking down

Millions of customers of India's largest private lender HDFC Bank faced a lot of inconvenience as the net banking facilities of the bank are down for the second consecutive day.

The bank, as of date, has around 49 million customers, many of them complaining about the inconvenience caused to them. Most of the bank's customers, who include industrialists, businessmen, and market traders, are dependent on digital transactions.

While the website of the bank has been down for the past two days, the app of the bank is down for a week now.

"The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request you to try after some time. Thank you for your co-operation," the message received by the Bank's customers, who tried to transact on the website said.

"Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our net banking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern," the bank tweeted trying to calm down its customers.

The bank, however, didn't respond to the specific questions posed by DH, despite repeated attempts.

The bank's customers are feeling outraged over the issue. "The bank is not accessible on the website since morning and the app is down for a week or thereabouts. The lack of coverage is shocking," a senior executive in India Inc, who banks with HDFC Bank, told DH.

The outage is the loss of face for the lender that boasts about a strong technology platform and one that was recognised as the ‘Best Digital Bank’ in India at Asiamoney’s Best Bank Awards 2019