Mini John Cooper Works hatchback launched at Rs 46.90 lakh 

Mini India on Thursday introduced a new limited edition Mini John Cooper Works hatch that is inspired by the Mini John Cooper Works GP.

It is being imported as a CBU and only 15 units are available. It is exclusively available in racing grey metallic exterior colour at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46,90,000.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Mini John Cooper Works has always been in a league of its own with a unique combination of heritage, exclusivity and performance. Inspired by Mini’s motorsport genes and legendary racing successes, the Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is a tribute to Mini John Cooper Works GP.

“This uncompromisingly dynamic Edition is built to give you guaranteed thrills worthy of the racetrack experience. The Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition makes the most thrilling MINI ever even more exciting,” he added.

The Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition comes with a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. It can produce 231 hp of power and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. This is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

The circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a colour display in 6.5-inches. The standard infotainment features include Apple CarPlay, Mini Navigation System, Radio Mini Visual Boost with touch functionality, USB interface and Harman Kardon hi-fi audio system, featuring 12 high performance speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier, which delivers 360 watts of sound.

The Mini driving modes enable an individualised vehicle setup focusing on either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to preference. In addition to the standard Mid mode, the Sport mode is geared towards active driving fun while the Green mode supports fuel-efficient driving. Driver assistance systems include park distant control and rear view camera as standard.