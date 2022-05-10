Minister calls for setting up Centre of Excellence for transport sector

Minister calls for setting up CoE for transport sector

Finding solutions for traffic congestion in bigger cities is the biggest challenge, the Minister said

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2022, 01:27 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 01:38 ist
Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that the government would extend all cooperation if Uber Company comes forward to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the transport sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Uber Global Tech Centre, he said that the transport sector faced major issues in all the cities including Bengaluru. He added that the Uber Company should think about setting up a CoE for transport under its CSR activities.

Finding solutions for traffic congestion in bigger cities is the biggest challenge, the Minister said. “However, companies like Uber have raised the hope of successfully overcoming this with the effective intervention of technology.”

The Union government has aimed for the country to be completely on the path of sustainable development by 2050. “The National Education Policy has been framed keeping this in mind. This will bring a paradigm shift in the teaching-learning process from nursery to post-graduation, besides ensuring skilled human resources for industries,” Narayan explained.

Business News
Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan
Transport

