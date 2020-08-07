Mitsubishi Motors Chairman resigns citing health issues

Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Masuko resigns due to health reasons

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Aug 07 2020, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 10:28 ist

Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Friday said that Osamu Masuko would resign as chairman due to health reasons, and hand over the role to CEO Takao Kato on a temporary basis.

A veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, Masuko joined the automaker in 2004, and became president in 2007. He oversaw the creation of the partnership between Mitsubishi and Nissan Motor Co in 2016, which saw Nissan take a controlling stake in the company.

The 71-year-old would stay on at Mitsubishi as a special advisor, the company said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mitsubishi Motors
Nissan Motor

What's Brewing

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 