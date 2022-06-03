Mittal’s Aperam eyes stainless steel tie-up with Acerinox

Aperam SA, the stainless steel producer spun off from ArcelorMittal SA, is considering a combination with Spanish rival Acerinox SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are working with advisers as they explore a potential deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Any combination would require the backing of the Mittal family, which controls about 40 per cent of Aperam, as well as Spain’s March family, which is the biggest shareholder in Acerinox with 18 per cent through an investment vehicle, they said.

Acerinox shares are up about 7 per cent this year, including amid recent takeover speculation, valuing the Madrid-based company at $3.5 billion while Aperam has a value of $3.3 billion.

No final decisions have been made and talks could still fall apart, the people said.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to invest Rs 1000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for brownfield expansion

A representative for Acerinox declined to comment, while representatives for Aperam and ArcelorMittal couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

A deal between Aperam, which was separated from ArcelorMittal in 2011, and Acerinox is likely to draw regulatory scrutiny as the two firms are among the largest stainless-steel makers in Europe. Acerinox is a market leader in the U.S. and in several other regions of the world, including South Africa and Asia.

ArcelorMittal, while predominantly a steel producer, has a large presence in stainless steel in Europe through its 40 per cent stake in Amsterdam-listed Aperam. Steel manufacturing and stainless-steel production are two different industries. ArcelorMittal was founded in 2006 through the combination of Arcelor and Mittal Steel, which themselves were the product of earlier mergers.