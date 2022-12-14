MOBIS partners with NeoMotion to provide custom-made wheelchairs

Global auto components major MOBIS has partnered with NeoMotion, a start-up incubated by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), to provide personalised motorised wheelchairs developed by the latter for 500 people with disabilities.

MOBIS has taken up this project under its CSR Initiative of ‘Accessibility and Freedom.’ The motorised wheelchair developed by NeoMotion is a completely indigenous device that has been designed factoring in the Indian conditions to be a high-quality yet affordable product.

The wheelchairs, called ‘NeoFly,’ are custom-made after a clinical assessment of the beneficiary to provide the proper fitting and the correct posture. Further, a scooter clip-on device, called ‘NeoBolt,’ allows wheel chairs to be driven on the roads, the IIT-M said, adding that this empowers them to complete their education, pursue employment opportunities and become empowered.

“As a part of Medical support, this is a noble Project, by providing 500 motorised wheelchairs to support differently-abled persons in and around Chennai, Haryana, Hyderabad & Mumbai to lead their life on their own. We are sure this will enable them to achieve not an individual’s life, but a whole family’s livelihood,” Prem Sai, Head (HR), Hyundai MOBIS, said.

Under this project, 500 beneficiaries will be assessed and their NeoFly and NeoBolt will be handed over. Till now, more than 300 have been assessed in Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. “Through three camps, almost 100 units have already been handed over and training has been given to beneficiaries on how to use the product safely,” the company said.