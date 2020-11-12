Moderna completes case accrual for interim analysis

Moderna completes case accrual for interim analysis of Covid-19 vaccine

The company said data on these cases is being prepared for submission

Reuters
  • Nov 12 2020, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 08:23 ist
Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it has completed case accrual for the first interim analysis of the late-stage trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The company said data on these cases is being prepared for submission to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for analysis and recommendation.

Moderna expects the first interim analysis to include more than 53 cases. 

