Moderna completes case accrual for interim analysis of Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it has completed case accrual for the first interim analysis of the late-stage trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH
The company said data on these cases is being prepared for submission to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for analysis and recommendation.
Moderna expects the first interim analysis to include more than 53 cases.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe