Moderna pitches vaccine at around $50-$60 per course

Moderna pitches coronavirus vaccine at around $50-$60 per course

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 29 2020, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 09:37 ist
A trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine announced by Moderna. Credit: DH Photo

Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course - higher than other vaccine makers have agreed to charge governments, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries, according to the report.

A Moderna spokesperson said the company was in discussions with governments about potential supply of mRNA-1273, but did not give any details on pricing "given the confidential nature of the discussions and contracts".

Moderna's proposed price of $50 to $60 for a course, or $25 to $30 per dose, is higher than that pitched by Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech in a $2 billion deal with the US government at $39 for a course, or $19.50 per dose.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Pfizer, Moderna and Merck & Co have said they plan to sell their vaccines at a profit, while some drugmakers, including Johnson & Johnson, have announced plans to price their vaccines on a not-for-profit basis.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Moderna
Vaccine
United States
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

Unlock 3.0: Multiplexes ready, theatres not

Unlock 3.0: Multiplexes ready, theatres not

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million

Russia begins 2nd Covid-19 vaccine human trial

Russia begins 2nd Covid-19 vaccine human trial

Lockdown: Challenging times for the working class

Lockdown: Challenging times for the working class

All eyes on 4 tech CEOs testifying in competition probe

All eyes on 4 tech CEOs testifying in competition probe

 