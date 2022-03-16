MoEVing opens multimodal charging hub for EVs

MoEVing, an electric vehicle (EV) technology platform, inaugurated its first multimodal charging hub at Yeswanthpur in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The facility will providea battery swapping station that can be used by two- and three-wheelers. It will also include fast and regular charging points for EVs.

It will also provide maintenance and servicing for the EVs by training drivers and mechanics on-site, said MoEVing cofounder Vikash Mishra. The facility will be an “open ecosystem”, “form factor-agnostic” and “OEM-agnostic”, he added.

Before this, the company has already established 40 regular charging stations across India, including 10 in Bengaluru. “However, we plan to convert all these 40 stations into multimodal charging hubs and set up 60 more hubs by the end of December this year,” Mishra told DH. This facility has seen about $200,000 of investment put into it, he added.

The company’s offerings are currently focused largely on the commercial segment wherein it provides vehicles on lease or on other financing models to drivers of delivery aggregating platforms.

