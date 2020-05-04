Monday Mayhem: Shares, rupee tank; investors find solace in G-secs

Indian equity markets, on Monday, witnessed yet another bloodbath with benchmark indices crashing by close to 6 per cent and rupee tanking by 60 paise.

The markets opened on a negative note and continued to witness the sell-off during the day, as they wiped off half of the gains made during April in just one trading session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day's trade at 31,715.35, down 2,002.27 points (5.94%). Similarly, the broader index 50-share NSE Nifty crashed by 566.40 points (5.74%) to close at 9,293.50. As the mayhem pursued in the market, equity investors lost Rs 5.81 lakh crore of their wealth.

Concerns over the reopening of the US economy, US President Donald Trump’s threats to reignite the US-China trade war over coronavirus, profit booking, and muted to none earnings contributed to the fall in the markets. "The markets shouldn't have rallied in the first place," an executive at a top fund house told DH.

Among the sectoral indices, only Nifty Pharma ended the day with marginal gains. All other indices, led by Nifty Financial Service (down 8.43%) and Nifty Bank (down 8.32%), ended in deep red. The overall sentiment was also negative with just 568 advances, as against 1,848 declines

Foreign funds also sold their positions heavily in the Indian markets as rupee tanked by 60 paise to close at 75.71 against the US dollar.

Back to bear

With today's crash, the markets are back into the bear territory -- with indices down 25 per cent from their life highs. In the month of April, Sensex had rallied by over 14 per cent -- its biggest rally in more than a decade since May 2009.

The rally had helped markets out of the bear market territory on the last day of the month. "April was a splendid month for our market as the benchmark index posted the biggest monthly gain after May 2009. But, the rally was not supported by a noticeable long build-up in Nifty and open interest also reached its decade low, which clearly indicates that traders refrained carrying long positions to May series. Rollover in Nifty stood at 71.29%, which is higher than its quarterly average of 68.69%. But, traders shouldn’t get carried away with high rollover figure as that is mainly due to the low base of open interest," says Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.

Meanwhile, the investors are moving their funds towards more secure government bonds, as yields on 10-years bonds tanked to an intraday low of 6.067% before closing at 6.084%.