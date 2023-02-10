Moody's changes ratings of 4 Adani firms to 'negative'

Moody's changes ratings of four Adani firms to 'negative'

'These rating actions follow the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies,' Moody's said

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 17:28 ist
People wait to cross a road in front of the logo of the Adani Group installed at a roundabout on the ring road in Ahmedabad, India, February 2, 2023. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Moody's Investor Service on Friday revised downwards the rating outlook on four Adani Group companies to negative from stable after a significant and rapid decline in market value following a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

In a statement, Moody's said the rating outlook for Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd has been changed to negative from stable.

"These rating actions follow the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a report from a short-seller highlighting governance concerns in the Group," it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani Group
Gautam Adani
Hindenburg Adani report
Moody's
Business News

What's Brewing

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 