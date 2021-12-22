Moody's gives Apple top 'AAA' credit rating

Moody's gives Apple top 'AAA' credit rating on growth promise

With this, Apple joins an elite club of companies including Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson that have been given the rating

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 22 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 01:09 ist
Apple's fiscal 2021 earnings surged about 65%, while revenue rose 33% on strong demand for its products and services during the pandemic. Credit: Reuters photo

Ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday upgraded Apple Inc's long-term credit rating to 'AAA' with a stable outlook, citing the iPhone maker's "exceptional liquidity" and robust earnings.

With this, Apple joins an elite club of companies including Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson that have been given Moody's highest rating.

"Apple's very strong business profile reflects its substantial operating scale, a large installed base of products and users of its services, strong customer loyalty, and premium brand positioning," Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said in a note.

Apple's fiscal 2021 earnings surged about 65%, while revenue rose 33% on strong demand for its products and services during the pandemic.

Its stock has surged nearly 30% this year, bringing the iPhone maker within spitting distance of becoming the world's first company to cross $3 trillion in market value.

Joshi added that he expects Apple's earnings to grow over the next two to three years.

Moody's, however, said that Apple faces execution risks from short product cycles, the need to adapt to shifting consumer preferences and managing a large and complex supply chain with frequent product upgrades.

In October, Apple said that supply chain issues plaguing the industry had cost it $6 billion in sales and the impact could get even worse during the holiday quarter.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Apple Inc
Moody's
business

What's Brewing

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

How livestream shopping works in China

How livestream shopping works in China

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

 