More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon

A long list of companies have pulled advertising from Facebook Inc in support of a campaign that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

The 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign was started by several US civil rights groups after the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racial discrimination in the United States.

Following are some of the companies that have decided to support the campaign:

Starbucks Corp

The US coffee chain said it would pause advertising on all social media platforms while it continues discussions internally, with media partners and civil rights organizations.

Unilever Plc:

The consumer goods company said it will stop advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year, citing "divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the US"

Adidas AG:

The German sportswear giant said it and subsidiary Reebok will pause advertising on Facebook and Instagram globally throughout July.

Coca-Cola Co:

The beverage maker will pause paid advertising on all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days, Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said in a statement.

Ford Motor Co:

The No. 2 US automaker said it would pause advertising on all social media platforms in the United States for 30 days, adding that it would evaluate such spending in other regions as well.

HP Inc:

The computer maker said it was stopping US advertising on Facebook until the platform puts more robust safeguards in place against objectionable content. It added that it was reviewing its social media strategy across all markets and platforms.

Lululemon Athletica Inc:

The yogawear maker said it would pause paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Levi Strauss & Co:

The denim maker said it and subsidiary Dockers would pausing all ads on Facebook and Instagram, calling on the social media company to take actions to stop misinformation and hate speech.

Diageo Plc:

The world's largest spirits maker will pause all paid advertising globally on major social media platforms from July 1.

Clorox Co:

The bleach maker said it will stop advertising spending with Facebook through December.

Verizon Communications Inc:

The telecom operator said it was pausing advertising until Facebook creates "an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable".

The North Face:

The outdoor brand, a unit of VF Corp, said it would pull out of all Facebook-owned platforms.

Ben & Jerry's:

The ice-cream maker said it would pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States as of July 1.

Magnolia Pictures:

The film distributor and studio became the first Hollywood company to join the movement. The company said in a tweet it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, starting immediately, through at least the end of July.

Patagonia:

The outdoor apparel brand said it would pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram through at least the end of July.

Rakuten Viber:

Viber will remove all Facebook-related contact points from its app and stop all ad spending on the platform, Djamel Agaoua, chief executive officer of the messaging app company, said in a statement on Twitter.