More than a dozen short-sellers under Sebi lens post Adani-Hindenburg row

A number of entities, both in India and abroad, have come under the scanners of market regulatory officials in the wake of the Adani-Hindenburg saga that has seen the massive conglomerate lose $135 billion of market share in total. Regulators were reviewing some of these entities even before the saga unfolded, according to a report published by Business Standard.

Some of these entities allegedly practiced short-selling, and their trading patterns and data are both being scrutinised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The regulator is also examining reasons behind the rise in price of Adani stocks in the past few years.

These entities, which have allegedly practiced short-selling techniques, are said to have made profits of Rs 30,000 crore before and after the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Sources told BS that the regulator is also going through these entities’ sources of funds and their regulatory disclosures, while also checking whether there has been any breach on their part when it comes to security laws.

Even before the Hindenburg report, a number of Adani stocks were experiencing market pressure. Although this was earlier attributed to the global bond market experiencing weakness, the regulator is probing whether these entities had a whiff of the report being published.

Shares of companies that have high debt risk tend to suffer when the bond market is under pressure.

Short sellers borrow stocks and sell them with the expectation of buying them back after the price goes down. The profit is made from the initial higher selling price and the subsequent lower purchasing price. Naked short-selling, where one sells stocks without first borrowing them from someone, is not allowed in India, unlike some markets in developed countries.

India’s securities law dictates that institutional investors have to declare their short positions. The same holds true for foreign investors as well.

While Sebi is looking into whether the Adani group had manipulated stock prices or used foreign tax havens, it is also considering whether there has been any regulatory lapse on the latter’s part as well.

The regulator’s review of Adani’s stock market practises comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s director to Sebi to check whether the conglomerate has failed to disclose certain transactions, whether they have violated rules of public shareholding or have manipulated stock prices.

Besides this, the top court has also constituted a committee of experts with a former judge as its head in order to investigate whether regulatory failures were the reason investors lost their money post the Hindenburg report being published.

This decision was announced when the top court was hearing petitions related to market impact of the Adani share crash.

Sebi notably had spoken in favour of short selling to the Supreme Court and also said that some consider this practice a crucial part of the securities market. A number of countries have legitimised short-selling. “Thus, in all major jurisdictions, instead of prohibiting short sales per se, the regulators have permitted it to take place within a regulated framework”, Sebi had said earlier.