More than half of India's aircraft fuel-efficient: Report

India stands at the forefront in terms of decarbonisation, as more than half of the country's total aircraft are of latest generation and fuel-efficient, according to a recent report by Airbus.

According to a report by the TOI, a total of 59 per cent of India's airline fleet fall into the above-mentioned category, while only 20 per cent of aircraft globally tick the criteria.

Also Read: Climate-conscious Indians tap carbon credits for greener fun

“Replacement of older generation aircraft is one of the most straightforward ways to decarbonize the sector and in that aspect India is well ahead of the curve,” said an Airbus spokesperson to the publication.

In a bid to curb carbon emissions, aviation industries over the globe are moving towards fleet modernisation. According to the latest Airbus Global Services forecast (2022-2041), about 95 per cent of the total number of aircraft will be of the new generation by 2041.

“Replacement of older generation aircraft is one of the most straightforward ways to decarbonize the sector and in that aspect India is well ahead of the curve,” an Airbus spokesperson told the publication.

In a recent two-day annual summit, Airbus put forth a number of initiatives in a bid to cut down on carbon emissions, with focus mainly on a new hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine to power its zero-emission commercial aircraft, which is expected to be out by 2035.

India itself is projected to see a heavy rise in fuel-efficient aircraft in the coming years, with major airlines in the country attempting to go green. At present, the major chunk of fuel-efficient aircraft is operated by IndiGo, with a 56 per cent market share. According to a spokesperson for the company, 80 per cent of IndiGo's current fleet are of latest generation.

Air India too, is soon set to announce a large number of latest-generation aircraft, in a move aimed at major fleet renewal and expansion.