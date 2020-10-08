Morgan Stanley buying Eaton Vance in deal valued at $7 billion

Morgan Stanley is buying the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about USD 7 billion.

Eaton Vance, based in Boston, has over USD 500 billion in assets under management.

Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said in a prepared statement Thursday that Eaton Vance will add more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise.

The deal will give Morgan Stanley's investment management arm approximately $1.2 trillion of assets under management and more than USD 5 billion of combined revenues.

Eaton Vance shareholders will receive USD 28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833 of Morgan Stanley common stock, or approximately $56.50 per share. Based on the USD 56.50 per share, the amount paid to Eaton Vance shareholders will consist of about 50 per cent cash and 50 per cent Morgan Stanley common stock.

Each Eaton Vance shareholder will have the option to choose all cash or all stock, subject to a proration and adjustment mechanism. Eaton Vance shareholders will also receive a one-time special cash dividend of $4.25 per share to be paid before the transaction's closing by Eaton Vance to its shareholders from existing balance sheet resources.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year.

Shares of Eaton Vance spiked 43 per cent before the opening bell.