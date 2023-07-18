Morgan Stanley profit drops 18% as deal doldrums persist

Morgan Stanley's profit slipped 18 per cent in the second quarter as Wall Street's deal-making drought stunted revenue from investment banking.

Profit applicable to common shareholders fell to $2.05 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, the bank said on Tuesday.

That is down from $2.39 billion, or $1.39 per diluted share, a year earlier.