Morgan Stanley profit drops 18% as deal doldrums persist

Morgan Stanley profit drops 18% amid deal doldrums

Profit applicable to common shareholders fell to $2.05 billion.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 18 2023, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 22:54 ist
Morgan Stanley logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Morgan Stanley's profit slipped 18 per cent in the second quarter as Wall Street's deal-making drought stunted revenue from investment banking.

Profit applicable to common shareholders fell to $2.05 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, the bank said on Tuesday.

That is down from $2.39 billion, or $1.39 per diluted share, a year earlier.

