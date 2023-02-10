MSCI says four Adani stocks accounted for 0.27% of EM index as of Feb 8

Four Adani stocks accounted for 0.27% or EM index: MSCI

MSCI embarked on the review after feedback from market participants

A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2023. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Index provider MSCI said on Friday that the four of India's Adani Group companies, whose weighting were cut in its indexes, accounted for 0.27 per cent of its emerging markets index based on their prices on Feb 8.

MSCI reasssessed the size of companies' free floats, having determined there was "sufficient uncertainty" surrounding some investors in Adani companies. It embarked on the review after feedback from market participants.

Also Read | Sebi probes Adani's links to investors as Modi's office is briefed

The "pro forma weight", incorporating index review changes as well as the change in the so-called foreign inclusion factor, is at 0.15%, the index provider said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Adani Group
Gautam Adani
Business News
Hindenburg Adani report

